Award for corporation welcomed

The Chief Minister’s Award for the best performing Corporation to Thanjavur by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has been welcomed.

The civic body staff and the non-governmental organisations working for the cleanliness and betterment of the town viewed the decision as a shot in their arm for the dedicated efforts put in collectively by them during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Despite the constraints that have cropped up due to the novel coronavirus, the routine sanitary and health care services were made available without fail to the public through the Corporation Public Health Care centres and the Thanjavur Corporation played a key role in setting the benchmark for the functioning of COVID Care Centres set up by the civic bodies in the district, said Radhika Michael, president, Green Thanjavur Movement.

The positive attitude of the officials in taking the NGOs along with them in the fight against the novel coronavirus has resulted in the town managing to ward off disastrous developments during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic like it had kept the pandemic situation under control during the initial outbreak, Dr.Radhika Michael pointed out.

R.Ravichandran, director, `Azhagiya Thanjai – 2005’, an organisation involved in creating awareness of historical and cultural importance of the town, said that the dedicated efforts put in by the civic body staff in executing the Smart City Project had earned them the reward.