Award presented

K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College and Santhanam Group of Institutions, Tiruchi, was awarded the ‘Young Edupreneur Award 2022’ by the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu.

The award was presented by T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology during Bridge 2022, the flagship event of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu held in Chennai recently. Mr. Chandrasekharan was given the award for developing and imparting education and skill training for employability in education sector in collaboration with the Academy. He also received the Centre of Excellence Award for AWS Cloud practitioner Certification for Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, Tiruchi, according to a press release.