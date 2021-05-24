Award for village

Paithamparai in Thathaiyangarpettai Panchayat Union has been adjudged ‘untouchability-free’ village for 2020-21, entitling it to cash award of ₹10 lakh .

Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday handed over a cheque for the amount to Panchayat President G.N. Kamalanathan in the presence of P. Anbalagan, District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer.

Mr. Sivarasu said the annual award was given to a village that was free from untouchability and religious enmities in the district. Paithamparai was selected for the award by a committee headed by the Collector. The village could utilise the amount to carry out development works.