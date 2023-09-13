HamberMenu
Award for NIT-T professor

September 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchirappalli Local Centre (IEI TLC), on the campus of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, has honoured professor N. Sivakumaran of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) for his services to the engineering fraternity and outreach activities.

According to an official statement, Mr. Sivakumaran, professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, and head, Computer Support Group, was conferred with PVK Achan Memorial IEI TLC Legend Award on Tuesday.

IEI TLC chairman B. Balasubramanian, and senior officials were present at the ceremony. A. Jothivelu, Sub-Divisional Engineer, BSNL, spoke.

