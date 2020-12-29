Awakening for political change visible, says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he was able to see an awakening for political change among the people of the State.

He was campaigning here for the coming Assembly election.

Seeking an opportunity to eradicate corruption in governance, Mr. Kamal Haasan promised computers and internet connectivity to every household.

He said he was overwhelmed by the turnout of the people in rain and sunshine. The MNM would work for representation of fishers in the Assembly. It would have area-specific election manifesto to fulfil long-pending local issues. “We are serious about fulfilling MNM’s promise of remuneration for home makers, if only our hands are strengthened.”

The gaps in governance was visible in the shortcomings in health, education and public distribution despite the huge budgetary allocations. Tamil Nadu had the dubious distinction of being a front-ranking State in crime against women, lock-up deaths, and opening of liquor shops. The State was under subjugation of the ruling dispensation at the Centre, the actor-politician said.

Poverty was being perpetuated by design by unscrupulous leaders for deriving political benefits.

By condoning perpetrators of sexual crime, the rulers were sending wrong signals, he said, seeking to know the follow-up action taken by the police department in cases of grave sexual crimes in Pollachi, Madurai and Tuticorin, despite the portfolio being handled by none other than the Chief Minister.

Mr. Kamal Haasan said a section of political leaders taunting his film background did not seem to realise that they were mocking at the founding leaders of their own parties for after Kamaraj, all top-leaders came from film background.

While he did not expect any response from rival political leaders for his revelation about the bribe rate card, the absence of decorum was conspicuously felt in their political speeches. The MNM, on its part, did not believe in revenge politics, he added.