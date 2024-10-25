Avoid excessive use of food colours, sweet manufacturers told

The Food Safety Department officials inspected the sweet and savouries manufacturing units in and around Peravurani on Friday and directed them to avoid excessive use of food colours.

According to official sources, the inspection team visited the sweet and savouries units and the bakery units and checked the quantum of food colours used. Urging the manufacturers to avoid ‘artificial’ colouring agents and excessive use of permitted food colours, they warned the manufacturing units that in case of any violation of food safety norms, stringent action would be taken against them, sources added.

