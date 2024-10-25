GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avoid excessive use of food colours, sweet manufacturers told

Published - October 25, 2024 06:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department officials inspected the sweet and savouries manufacturing units in and around Peravurani on Friday and directed them to avoid excessive use of food colours.

According to official sources, the inspection team visited the sweet and savouries units and the bakery units and checked the quantum of food colours used. Urging the manufacturers to avoid ‘artificial’ colouring agents and excessive use of permitted food colours, they warned the manufacturing units that in case of any violation of food safety norms, stringent action would be taken against them, sources added.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Deepavali / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.