The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau- Tiruchi, schools, colleges and NGOs joined hands to organise awareness programmes across the city on Wednesday to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

N.S. Nisha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), asked students of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College and School of Nursing, to avoid drug use and abuse. “Drug and alcohol use is glorified in cinema. Many cases such as driving under influence of drugs occur.”

Health department, police and NGOs should work together to tackle the menace. Some students do not have support system at home so that they turn to alcohol and drugs.

Niranjana Devi, Head, Department of Psychiatry, MGMGH, said that the department recognises drug abuse as a biological illness. It stresses the need for counselling and care.

R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, stressed the importance of thinking. Students should have a healthy relationship with their parents and parents too could ensure that their children do not take any wrong decision.

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, CID, Tiruchi organised a rally. A. Amalraj, Tiruchi city Police Commissioner flagged it off. S. Sivarasu, Collector, was present. A large number of students from schools and colleges joined the rally which began from St. John’s Vestry Higher Secondary school and ended at Tiruchi Railway junction.

Private de-addiction centres in the city too organised awareness programmes. Sunrise Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts organised a workshop for college students to help promote a drug-free society.

The Department of Social Welfare, Government of Puducherry, will be organising awareness programmes for school children on June 27 at the Thanthai Periyar Government Higher Secondary School, Karaikal, and for college students on 28 June at Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College, Karaikal. Both events are being conducted in association with the National Institute of Social Defence, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.