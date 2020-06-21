Avid skywatchers come together online as they witness celestial spectacle

Tiruchi

21 June 2020 20:24 IST

Experts advised avid skywatchers and enthusiasts in the city not to venture outdoors in search of facilities to watch the partial solar eclipse that was visible in the city from 10. 15 am onwards. Videos on how to make home-made devices to watch the eclipse was circulated so enthusiasts could witness the celestial event even amid the pandemic.

Lenin Tamilkovan, former head, Anna Science Planetarium, said that planetariums across the State were shut and officials were instructed not to permit entry to visitors.

“Even though it is an interesting event to witness, it is unfortunate that we could not organise an event around it. However, discussions on video-calls among enthusiasts kept the event alive,” he said.

Mr. Tamilkovan said that mirrors, shadows, a bucket of water to view the reflection were all suggested to viewers. “There has been no report of any problem which means that everyone stayed safe and did not view the eclipse directly,” he said.

K. Balakrishnan, Principal, Bharathi Matriculation School, who is a science enthusiast and organises viewings at the school was disappointed that he was unable to do so this year.

“I organised a group video call with around 100 students. Question-answer sessions were encouraged and students asked questions about the cause of the event and the reason they are asked not to see it directly,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Science Forum, and faculty and students of the Department of Physics, Jamal Mohammed College, took part in the discussions organised by Mr. Balakrishnan. He dispelled rumours of the solar eclipse’s connection to COVID-19. “Children asked if coronavirus would go away after the virus and we had to explain to them that it was fake news,” he said.

Interestingly, the corona of the sun is the outermost layer of the sun’s atmosphere. On a lighter note, he said when the children heard the word corona, they thought it to be the virus.