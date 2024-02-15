Aviary to get additional amenities such as theme-based parks, 7D theatre to screen documentaries

February 15, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has planned to add amenities and parking facilities in the upcoming bird park on the banks of the Cauvery in Kambarasampettai on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

The aviary, along with a recreation park, is being established under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹13.7 crore on 1.2 acres of land situated off the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway.

About ₹5.6 crore has been sanctioned to add additional amenities. Exotic birds in a protected environment will be displayed in the park on 1.6 hectares of land on the banks of the Cauvery. The facility can accommodate around 10,000 people and will have a 7D theatre to screen science documentaries for children.

Drawing inspiration from the landscapes described in classical Tamil literature from the Sangam era, the DRDA will recreate geographical themes such as Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai within the aviary’s nature trail.

Palai-themed landscapes portraying deserts such as red sand dunes and Egyptian pyramids, Kurinji (mountain) and Mullai (forest) themed landscapes such as artificial waterfalls and forests are proposed within the aviary. Similarly, to depict Marutham (agricultural lands) and Neithal (seashores), DRDA will install artificial farmlands and a lighthouse.

“Though the landscapes are artificial, we would make maximum efforts to ensure the outcome matches the near original geographical conditions and replicate their natural habitat,” said a senior official.

The aviary was initially allotted a parking space to accommodate around 60 cars, but during a recent inspection, the District Collector directed the officials to expand the car parking facility. A vacant land available near the micro compost centre nearby has been identified for the purpose and it can accommodate 300 cars.

Earlier, an overhead water tank for 10,000 litres capacity was proposed in the park. Now, funds have been allocated to increase the storage capacity to 30,000 litres since more landscapes, artificial waterfalls and ponds are proposed.

A shop to display products produced by the women’s self-help group would come up. The officials expect to complete around 90% of the civil work by May.