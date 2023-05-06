Aviary to come up on the banks of Cauvery

May 06, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district administration plans to establish an aviary on the southern banks of the Cauvery River near Ayyalamman bathing ghat in the city.

To explore the possibility, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials of Tiruchi Corporation, State Highways and Rural Development, visited the proposed site near the Ayyalamman bathing ghat, one of the popular bathing ghats situated on the banks the Cauvery River, on Friday.

The Minister discussed with officials regarding the area required for the aviary and facilities for birds and people alike. Pointing to the lack of recreational facilities for the entertainment-starved people of the city, Mr. Nehru asked the Collector and the senior officials to plan the aviary as leisure activity for residents.

When contacted Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that it would be an aviary-cum-amusement park with the facilities to engage the people, particularly children, for at least three hours. Though the plan was in a preliminary stage, it might require at least one acre of land for it. Besides the space available at the Ayyalamman bathing ghat, the neighbouring space in a rural panchayat could be utilised for the project. The Rural Development Department would implement it.

He said that the riverfront was considered as an ideal location to establish the aviary. Besides adding beauty to the proposed facility, the riverfront would help aviculturists feed water to the birds kept in the aviary, which would have a structure to provide shelter to captive birds. Large enclosures would be erected to confine the birds. At the same time, it would be ensured that birds could fly inside the aviary.

The Collector said that a Detailed Project Report would soon be prepared and the Rural Development Department would take steps to appoint a consultant. The cost of the project and the facilities in the aviary would be known after the preparation of DPR.