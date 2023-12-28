Aviary near Tiruchi to be ready within next one year

December 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has commenced work on establishing an aviary, along with a recreation park, at Kambarasampettai on the banks of the Cauvery in Tiruchi.

The bird park is being established under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹13.7 crore on 1.2 acres of land situated off the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway.

According to an official, the proposed aviary will be one of the biggest in the State and is intended to boost domestic tourism. “Land survey and preliminary work on the site have been completed and work on erecting large enclosures has commenced,” he said.

Review of work

On Thursday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, along with officials, inspected the site and was briefed about the ongoing work. The officials expect to complete the work on the aviary within a year.

The bird enclosure will span 60,000 sq. ft., with transparent meshes facilitating ventilation and natural lighting to replicate their natural habitat. The aviary, standing at 30 feet tall, will house a diverse collection of exotic bird species, including ostriches and emu, all presented in a protected environment.

Drawing inspiration from the landscapes described in classical Tamil literature from the Sangam era, the DRDA will recreate geographical themes such as Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai within the aviary’s nature trail.

Additionally, a mini theatre with a seating capacity of 50 is proposed for screening science documentaries and educating children on ornithology. Plans include a nature trail to facilitate visitors to stroll within the aviary, amidst tree cover and artificial ponds.

The development will include a children’s play area, food stalls, and parking facilities for about 60 four-wheelers and 100 two-wheelers.

