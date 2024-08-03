Aviary in Tiruchi almost complete, to have recreation park and mini theatre

Construction of a bird park on the banks of the Cauvery in Kambarasampettai on the outskirts of Tiruchi is nearing completion and is expected to be completed within a month.

The aviary, along with a recreation park, is being established under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹13.70 crore on 1.63 hectares of land situated off the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway. It is set across 60,000 sq. ft. and has a height of 70 ft.

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) began construction in November and has completed around 90% of the project, with work on interior decorations and beautifications under way. “Work on creating geographical landscapes and installing the aviary cage is nearing completion. We expect to complete the project within a month,” said a senior official.

Construction of the mini theatre to accommodate about 50 people, as well as the park, restaurant, administration building, restrooms, and parking facility, has been completed. A vacant land near the site will be used as an additional space to park more four-wheelers.

Bird enclosure

The bird enclosure will have transparent meshes facilitating ventilation and natural lighting to replicate their natural habitat. The aviary will house a diverse collection of both indigenous and exotic bird species, all presented in a protected environment. The park is expected to attract domestic and migratory birds as a wide range of facilities is being created for the winged visitors.

Drawing inspiration from the landscapes described in classical Tamil literature from the Sangam era, geographical themes such as Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal, and Paalai representing mountains, forests, fields, seashores, and deserts along with artificial waterfalls, ponds and lighthouses, are being recreated within the aviary’s nature trail.

The facility can accommodate around 10,000 people and will have a 7D theatre for screening science documentaries, sheltered seating space, and a shop to display products produced by the women’s self-help group.