Autorickshaw drivers help senior citizen unite with her family

Thanjavur

02 July 2021 18:16 IST

Kind-heartedness of a group of autorickshaw drivers at Kumbakonam has helped a Telugu speaking woman, who was reportedly left behind by her family near the Karumbayiram Vinayagar Temple at Kumbakonam a few days ago, reunite with her family.

Inquiries reveal that the woman aged around 70-years was found seated at the entrance of the Karumbayiram Vinayagar Ttemple last Sunday and profusely weeping. She did not move from the place for the next day also.

Advertising

Advertising

On spotting the elderly woman sitting at the temple entrance for more than a day, the local autorickshaw drivers attempted to enquire with her but due to the language barrier they found it difficult.

Subsequently, they took the help of a social service worker in the area who is conversant in Telugu and made arrangements for her stay at a private home for the aged at Kumbakonam after ascertaining that the lady was left behind near the temple by her relatives. Meanwhile, some local people posted the travails of the old lady on the social media platforms.

Much to the dismay of the autorickshaw drivers, the lady surfaced at the temple entrance on the very next day morning.

However, within few hours the relatives of the aged lady who had allegedly left her at the Karumbayiram Vinayagar Temple arrived and took the lady with them. The autorickshaw drivers and other local people heaved a sigh of relief on July 1 after seeing off the old lady with her relatives, sources said.