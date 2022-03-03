Autorickshaw driver set to become Kumbakonam Mayor

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver, K. Saravanan, is all set to become the first Mayor of the newly upgraded Kumbakonam Corporation.

The Congress, which has been allotted the Kumbakonam Mayor’s post in the DMK alliance, has nominated Mr. Saravanan, who was elected from Ward 17, for the post.

Mr. Saravanan, who hails from a traditional Congress family, resides in a rented house at Thukkampalayam Street in Kumbakonam town. This is the first time that Mr. Saravanan had contested the election.

Expressing happiness over his nomination, Mr. Saravanan, who has studied up to SSLC, said he had been operating an autorickshaw for the past eight years and hailed from an ordinary family.

Though his party has just two members in the 48 member council, Mr. Saravanan expressed confidence that he would be able to steer the civic body well with the cooperation of the DMK members, notwithstanding the perceived dissatisfaction of the ruling party councillors over the post being allotted to the Congress. “I come from an ordinary family and I have been operating an autorickshaw for the past eight years. I am committed to serving the people of Kumbakonam,” he said.

The DMK is the single largest party in the council with 37 members. The CPI(M), IUML and VCK have one councillor each. The council has three AIADMK members, besides an equal number of Independents.