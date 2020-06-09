Autorickshaw driver ends life

A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver of Kumbakonam ended his life, apparently due to debt, on Monday.

In a letter addressed to police, he said his income was badly affected by the lockdown. He was unable to repay loans taken for purchase of the vehicle and other purposes over the past two months and urged the authorities to protect his family from lenders.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.