Autonomous status of National College in Tiruchi extended for 10 years
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the autonomous status of National College, Tiruchi, for 10 years up to 2031-32 as per the provisions of UGC regulations.
A press release issued by College Principal R. Sundararaman on Tuesday said the college had been meritoriously serving the cause of higher education for more than 103 years. In view of the high grade awarded to the college by NAAC, the University Grants Commission had dispensed with the inspection process for extension of autonomous status. The college was eligible to get autonomy grant from the UGC.
