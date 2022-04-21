Autonomous colleges in ‘wait and watch’ mode to explore scope for offering online programmes

TIRUCHI

Autonomous colleges of long standing in the region are in a 'wait and watch' mode before taking a plunge into offering online UG and PG programmes.

The Ministry of Education had announced that 900 autonomous colleges that qualify the specified quality parameters can offer courses remotely, with a view to achieving Gross Enrolment Ratio of 50 percent by 2035, in alignment with National Education Policy 2020.

The move will allow colleges securing ranks in the top 100 list and those with NAAC score of more than 3.3 out of four to offer the online programmes, without prior approval of UGC.

Not less than five colleges in Tiruchi region are eligible to offer online UG and PG programmes under this criteria.. The colleges are understood to be looking for more clarity.

As things stand, the colleges have been given to understand that the evaluation will be done via online proctored exam or computer based test by the National Testing Agency, and that there will be no differentiation beween online and conventional degrees.

Moreover, the 75 per cent minimum attendance will not be mandatory for online programmes.

Aspiring colleges are, however, expected to secure the nod of the Distance Education Bureau of the University Grants Commission to go ahead with the online programmes.

"There will be more clarity if the new regulations are made known," Principal of Jamal Mohamed College Ismail Mohideen said.

Not all teachers see this move as a positive development. "It has been announced that the course curriculum, credit structure and learning outcome for online programmes will be the same as conventional programmes. This will suit students with high level of intelligent quotient. It will be next to impossible to ensure the desired learning outcome for average or below average students who would apply for online programmes for the only reason that the fee structure will be lower," a senior teacher said.