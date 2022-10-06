Autonomous colleges in a bind over compliance with NEP 2020

Autonomous colleges are in a bind with regard to adhering to guidelines of National Education Policy 2020 in the backdrop of the State Government's reservations over the policy.

The guidelines finalised recently by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to autonomous colleges to transform into degree-awarding institutions and subsequently into multi-disciplinary universities, in tune with the National Education Policy 2020, has meant precious little.

Though higher education is under Concurrent List, the autonomous colleges, most of which receive financial aid from the State Government, have little scope to move out of the affiliating system, according to the college heads.

Many colleges are keen to know more about the dual degree programmes and the modalities for forming 'clusters' for pooling of resources and expertise, but are in a 'wait and watch' mode until the State government comes out with its own education policy in a year's time.

Earlier this year, the State Government formed a 13-member Expert Committee headed by retired judge D Murugesan to formulate State Education Policy.

A government order issued for this purpose emphasises on formulation of a holistic plicy within a year, addressing the future of the youth of Tamil Nadu.

The expert committee is understood to be in the process of taking inputs from educationists and subject experts, for suggesting reforms aimed at developing modern technology-driven and updated curriculum frameworks for early childhood care and education, school education, college education, teacher (both school and higher education institutions) education, and adult education in an integrated manner.

According to a principal of an autonomous college in the region, there is little leeway for the institutions to deviate from what the State Government stipulates, notwithstanding the UGC's emphasis on adherence to NEP 2020.

There is a sense of worry among autonomous colleges of long standing since deemed to be universities are apparently enjoying the advantage of being in an independent position to incorporate the guidelines of NEP 2020, another principal said.

The autonomous colleges can continue to play a role in the areas of access and equity, but will face a setback when it comes to measuring up to the parameters of quality set by the NEP 2020.

"The State Education Policy, in all probability, will also be progressive. But it is through mandatory adherence to NEP 2020 that the colleges will be eligible to secure funding from central agencies, particularly in the area of research," a senior professor of Bharathidasan University said.