ADVERTISEMENT

Automation of paddy procurement process to be tried on pilot basis in Thanjavur

April 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Automation of the paddy procurement process is to be tried on a pilot basis at Panchanathikottai in Thanjavur district.

Disclosing this to reporters at Pillaiyarpatti on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Civil Supplies, J. Radhakrishnan said that automation in paddy procurement would be introduced at Panchanathikottai where the procurement centre would be converted into a ‘bulk purchase’ centre with 400 tonnes storage capacity.

The entire operation of winnowing, weighing, packaging and storage would be mechanised in such a manner that the physical stress on employees engaged in the operations would get reduced to a great extent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that ₹1 crore had been set aside for carrying out this pilot project, he said the new system would be extended to other procurement centres so that more than 5,000 employees of the civil supplies corporation would stand to benefit.

The Food Secretary inspected the temporary storage facilities created at Pillaiyarpatti godown along with Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director S .Prabhakaran, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US