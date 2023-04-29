Automation of paddy procurement process to be tried on pilot basis in Thanjavur

April 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Automation of the paddy procurement process is to be tried on a pilot basis at Panchanathikottai in Thanjavur district.

Disclosing this to reporters at Pillaiyarpatti on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Civil Supplies, J. Radhakrishnan said that automation in paddy procurement would be introduced at Panchanathikottai where the procurement centre would be converted into a ‘bulk purchase’ centre with 400 tonnes storage capacity.

The entire operation of winnowing, weighing, packaging and storage would be mechanised in such a manner that the physical stress on employees engaged in the operations would get reduced to a great extent.

Stating that ₹1 crore had been set aside for carrying out this pilot project, he said the new system would be extended to other procurement centres so that more than 5,000 employees of the civil supplies corporation would stand to benefit.

The Food Secretary inspected the temporary storage facilities created at Pillaiyarpatti godown along with Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director S .Prabhakaran, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials.