Automatic traffic management at six signals in Mayiladuthurai from August 15

August 14, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district police have launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre to enhance the security apparatus in the district and an automatic traffic management system in select signals during peak hours in the town from August 15.

With contribution of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of a Chennai-based private company, the police have installed high-resolution cameras at 110 places to monitor criminal activities and accidents in the district. The cameras are connected to the centre established at Mayiladuthurai town police station.

Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha inaugurated the centre.

Police sources say the centre has modern features such as live monitoring, face recognition, and automatic recording of data logs of vehicles at entry and exit points of various check posts in the district. To ensure effective monitoring, two police personnel on a shift basis will be on round-the-clock duty.

The establishment of the centre has enabled centralised monitoring of places with historical significance, religious sites, check posts, and areas where the public gathers in large numbers, such as markets and bus stands, and alert the field-level police personnel in case of emergencies.

The police have also decided to enable the automatic traffic management system in the signals at Kannara Street junction, Kittappa Angadi junction near Mayiladuthurai bus stand, Call tax junction, near Semmankulam in Kornad, Sub Jail corner, and Government Hospital road tri-junction from August 15. On a pilot basis, the traffic will be managed in these signals automatically during peak hours between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed in these signals will identify the traffic rules violators and send e-challans with penalty details to the registered mobile number of the vehicle owners. The system will enable the police to keep track of traffic rules violations such as riding without a helmet, tripling, driving without wearing a seatbelt, speaking on a mobile phone while commuting, and rash driving.