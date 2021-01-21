Automatic number plate reader cameras to be installed in city

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Thursday said that all check-posts in the city would be strengthened by installing Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras along with surveillance cameras.

The ANPR cameras would capture the registration number of vehicles entering or leaving through the check-posts. This would enable the police in identifying and determining if suspect vehicles were involved in any kind of offence by examining the database and help in securing such vehicles, Mr. Loganathan told reporters here on the sidelines of the 32nd National Road Safety Month observation. There were totally 1,031 surveillance cameras installed all over the city, he added.

Mr. Loganathan said fatal cases due to road accidents in Tiruchi City had dropped by 17% in 2020 as compared to the previous year. The City Police had identified 18 accident hotspots in Tiruchi City after analysing the accident spots last year, he said adding that officials from the Transport Department, the National Highways Authority of India and the police had inspected the hotspots. Steps were being taken at those places to further reduce the accident rate.

As part of the Road Safety Month, Collector S. Sivarasu inaugurated a helmet awareness motorcycle rally of women two-wheeler riders. The rally started from the railway junction and culminated at the Old Collectorate.

Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar joined a group of women riders in a helmet awareness two-wheeler rally organised in Karur on Thursday. Wearing a helmet, Mr. Vijayabhaskar drove a motorcycle along women riders in the rally that was flagged off by Karur Collector S. Malarvizhi and the Superintendent of Police, Karur, P. Pagalavan. The Minister said accidents could be completely avoided if every individual adhered to road rules and urged two-wheeler riders to compulsorily wear a helmet.

In Perambalur, Collector P. Sri Venkanda Priya flagged off an awareness rally taken out by police personnel and members of women self help groups to drive home the importance of wearing helmets while driving two-wheelers.