Automatic coach washing plant to come up in Tiruchi

The advantages of the automatic coach washing plant are that it would substantially reduce water consumption, time-saving and minimum manpower.

TIRUCHI

04 June 2021 20:51 IST

It will come up at the coaching complex near railway junction

Tiruchi is one of the locations in the Southern Railway zone where an automatic coach washing plant is proposed to be established so as to save water used for cleaning passenger coaches.

Railway officials here said the plant will be established inside the coaching complex situated close to the Tiruchi railway junction, where express and passenger trains are sent for primary maintenance before being put back into operation again. The coach washing plant, to be established by a private firm identified by the railway administration, would provide the plan and drawings. The divisional railway officials have suggested to the Southern Railway headquarters for an inspection to be done by the private firm at the coaching complex so as to have a clear idea of the place where the plant is to be established.

The plant would be used solely for exterior cleaning of coaches once they enter the coaching complex. The officials said that one of the main advantages of the plant was that it would substantially reduce water consumption. It would also save time and manpower. Necessary watering arrangements for the automatic system, besides pump control room and other works connected with its establishment would be done at the coaching complex. Recycled water is planned to be utilised in a big way for cleaning the coaches.

According to a Southern Railway press release, the cleaning will be very effective even as it can be done efficiently. The estimated annual savings of water was expected to be 1.28 crore kilolitres.

The huge broad gauge coaching complex has three pit lines, four stabling lines and an engine turn around line. The coaching complex carries out primary maintenance of Chennai - Thanjavur - Chennai Uzhavan expresses; Tiruchi - Howrah - Tiruchi expresses; Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Intercity expresses; Mannargudi - Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi expresses; Tiruchi - Rameswaram- Tiruchi, and Tiruchi - Palakkad Town - Tiruchi trains.

The coaching complex also carries out primary maintenance of Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains being operated from Tiruchi to Karaikudi; Tiruchi - Karur and in Vriddhachalam - Salem sections. The other locations in the Southern Railway zone where the automatic coach washing plants are to come are Tambaram, Ernakulam, Kochuveli and Nagercoil besides at EMU car sheds at Avadi and Tambaram.