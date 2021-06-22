Auto drivers demand 50% reduction in fuel prices

A section of auto drivers affiliated to AITUC staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by 50%.

The demonstration headed by AITUC Auto Drivers Association -Woraiyur branch secretary P. Durairaj was organised on Kura Street in Woraiyur. Tiruchi district AITUC general secretary K. Suresh and others participated in the stir that lasted about 30 minutes.

The auto drivers raised slogans demanding that the Centre reduce the fuel prices and withdraw the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. They wanted the Centre to provide ₹7,500 per month to every auto driver who lost their livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar demonstrations were held at Edamalaipattipudur, Manapparai, Marungapuri, Somarasampettai, Thuraiyur and Maravanur in the district.