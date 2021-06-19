Auto driver returns lost valuables

A woman from Keeranur who lost her handbag with valuables got it back within a few hours on Friday from an autorickshaw driver who spotted the bag and kept it in his custody before handing over it to her.

According to Ravichandran of Nannilam, a farmer who had hired the autorickshaw driven by Sami of the same area to go to Tiruvarur on Friday afternoon to complete some agriculture-related works at the district headquarters, a woman driving a two-wheeler near Kuvalaikal moved ahead without noticing that her handbag had fallen on the road.

Sami who noticed the handbag slipping from the two-wheeler stopped the autorickshaw and picked it up. His efforts to get in touch with ther over mobile phone found in the bag turned futile as the handset had been locked. Subsequently, Sami and Ravichandran decided to wait so that the woman might give a call to her phone after realising that she had missed it.

As they expected the woman made a call to her mobile through another number and Sami informed her that her handbag containing mobile and other valuable items was in safe custody with him.

The handbag was handed over to the woman by Sami after ascertaining the identity of the woman, according to Ravichandran, who had posted the incident on his Facebook page which went viral.