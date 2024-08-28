Auto driver rescues missing girl in Perambalur

A 13-year-old girl of Perambalur, who went missing a week ago, was rescued by an autorickshaw driver recently.

The girl, a class VIII student, went missing on August 21 and her parents lodged a complaint at Perambalur police station. A girl missing case was registered.

While carrying out a search in connection with the case, Perambalur police circulated notices containing the photograph and other details of the girl to auto drivers and asked them to inform the police if they spotted her.

An auto driver, S. Krishnakumar, 38, noticed the girl on August 24 at the new bus stand here and took her to the Perambalur police station.

The timely act of the auto driver earned him appreciation from the district police. Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, Adarsh Pachera invited the auto driver to his office on Tuesday and expressed his appreciation and rewarded him, said police sources.