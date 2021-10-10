Auto driver murdered

A 24-year-old auto driver, who was reportedly in love with a 17-year-old girl, was murdered allegedly by the latter's father in Pandhanallur police station limits in Thanjavur district on Saturday night, due to inter-caste factor.

Pandhanallur police arrested the girl’s father Manikandan, 52, and an accomplice, Karthi, 22, who were from an upper caste community, on the charge of murdering Prabhakaran from the Scheduled Caste community.

Despite warning from the girl’s family, the auto driver was said to have gifted her a mobile phone. Irked over this, Manikandan reportedly asked Karthi to invite Prabhakaran to Kamakshipuram bazaar and stabbed him fatally.

The body was sent to Government Hospital at Kumbakonam for a post mortem. Relatives of the auto driver staged a road roko in front of the Government Hospital condemning the killing. Pandhanallur police registered a case.