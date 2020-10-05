Authorities expect number of cases to dip in the coming days

Tiruchi

The Tiruchi district authorities expect the number of COVID-19 cases to drop over the next few weeks. Among the patients undergoing treatment, one-third are asymptomatic and mild cases and are under home quarantine, they said.

While the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and other empanelled private hospitals are fully equipped to handle COVID-19 patients, most of the new cases are asymptomatic, and patients opt for home quarantine, S. Sivarasu, District Collector told The Hindu.

As on Sunday, a total of 463 patients were undergoing treatment at hospitals. While other 137 patients were in home quarantine,150 were in post-treatment home quarantine. “Earlier, most patients opted to undergo treatment at hospitals, or at the COVID Care Centre. But over the past few weeks, at least 60 to 70% of the patients were asymptomatic and are home quarantined. Most of them were detected through door-to-door testing and fever camps,” the Collector said.

The patients are provided with kabasura kudineer and multivitamin tablets, along with instructions on maintaining personal distance and dietary restrictions before being quarantined by health officers. Block Medical Officers continue to monitor the patients and have instructed them to call the ‘1077’ COVID-19 helpline in case of any health complications or emergency.

The district administration has pulled out all stops to contain the spread of the viral infection, and in Tiruchi the number of cases did not increase after easing of the lockdown norms on September 1, he said. “Nearly 99% of the patients who enter Tiruchi through the Tiruchi International Airport arrive with COVID-19 test reports. Only two or three patients are reported positive per day,” he said.

Tracking the trend in cases, Mr. Sivarasu said that within a week, the number of cases reported per day would reduce to 50. However, an additional COVID Care Centre and additional beds at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital are ready if necessary, he added.