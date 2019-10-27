Authorities to drill 110ft borewell to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson

Drilling of a new massive borewell using a rig began at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai on Sunday morning in a last ditch attempt to reach and rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson who has been trapped in an abandoned borewell since Friday evening.

The machine was brought to the site at around 1 a.m. since when measuring and other preparations began. The drilling began at around 7 a.m. under the supervision of Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation officials.

The new borewell is being drilled three metres away from the abandoned borewell. It would be around 110 feet deep, so as to reach the boy who is said to be lodged at 100 feet. Once well is drilled , a horizontal tunnel will be drilled to establish a link to the abandoned borewell.

Officials on the ground said that it would take upto three hours. Following that two men of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue team guys will go into the newly dug well to rescue Sujith.

The well is being dug as the final recourse after multiple attempts to rescue the boy through other means failed repeatedly since Friday evening.

Britto Arockiaraj and Kala Mary with their sons Punith Roshan and Sujith Wilson. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Fire and Rescue team officials supervising the operation say they hope to bring Sujith out by around afternoon. Members of the NDRF continue to provide support. Deputy Director of Fire Services Priya Ravichandran and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar are supervising the efforts.