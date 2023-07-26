AUT urges authorities to release pending CAS payments

July 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has appealed to the Department of Higher Education and the finance wing at the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to release funds for the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) that has been held up due to various reasons.

In a statement submitted by AUT president M.S. Bala Murugan on Monday, the body said the delay had led to much uncertainty in the career progression of many university teachers in Tamil Nadu.

“The academic grade pay [AGP] that was introduced in the Sixth Pay Commission of 2006 and revised in the following Pay Commission of 2016 is yet to be realised in monetary terms by private aided colleges,” he said in the statement. “The overlapped delay has caused much consternation among teachers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the DCE had assessed and cleared arrears of CAS proposals for government colleges, teachers in aided institutions had been left out by the Regional Joint Directorate of Collegiate Education (RJDCE). Though the RJDCE of several regions had passed orders for the award of CAS to teachers, they were not implemented, by not including them in the salary bill for want of funds.

The AUT president also claimed that in certain cases, funds were not being released by the managements of some aided colleges on the grounds of pending disciplinary proceedings against teachers. “Though the government has clarified on more than one occasion that RJDCEs are the deciding authority on this issue, teachers are being subject to a new kind of victimisation,” said the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.