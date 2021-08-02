AUT to hold a demonstration on Aug. 5 highlighting plight of guest lecturers

Tiruchi

02 August 2021 19:39 IST

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has sought mitigation of the plight of guest lecturers and non-teaching staff in 10 erstwhile constituent units of Bharathidasan University, which have been converted into government arts and science colleges. These staff have not received their salaries from the month of May onwards.

The salary dues of 363 guest lecturers, 205 teachers appointed on part-time basis, and 51 teachers appointed through parent-teacher associations, besides the 90 non-teaching staff must be settled either by the State Government or Bharathidasan University, K. Raja, Secretary of AUT Zone - V - Tiruchi, said.

Advertising

Advertising

Espousing the cause of guest lecturers and non-teaching staff, the AUT has planned a demonstration on August 5.

Since the government had already conveyed that the amount spent by the university for payment of salary to the guest lecturers and non-teaching staff will be reimbursed, it was unfair on the part of the university to withhold the salaries for the months of May, June and July, Prof. Raja said, emphasising that the State Government must issue an order for payment of pending salaries.

It was unfortunate that though the workload was the same for guest lecturers, part-time teachers and those appointed by parent-teacher organisations, there were variations in their salaries. A guest lecturer is paid ₹15,000 per month and a part-time teacher ₹12,000 while a PTA-appointed teacher is paid only ₹5,000 per month.

The three categories of teachers must be given equal treatment and be paid ₹20,000 per month as had been decided by the Government.

Further, as recommended by the University Grants Commission, the government must take steps to pay ₹50,000 per month to the guest lecturers and bring non-teaching staff under time-scale payment, the AUT has emphasised.

The Government that has taken over the buildings of constituent units from the university ought to pay due attention to the welfare of the teachers of the 10 colleges in consideration of their role in shaping the future of lakhs of graduates over the last 15 years.

The AUT will conduct its demonstration condemning the denial of salaries by the Bharathidasan University with the permission of police department and in compliance with COVID safety protocol, Prof. Raja said.