ADVERTISEMENT

AUT seeks inquiry into Bharathidasan University accounts

April 07, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has appealed to the government to launch a probe into the collection of fees and receipts by the Bharathidasan University and its proper reconciliation into the demand collection balance account of the institution, with a view to set right what it calls the ‘financial mess’ prevailing at the varsity. 

In a representation to the Minister of Higher Education, S.Balamurugan, general secretary, AUT, Tamil Nadu, alleged that fees collected from students who had been admitted to online and distance education courses by Bharathidasan University were found to be missing in the university accounts.

The association claimed that the results of an internal enquiry ordered by the incumbent Vice-Chancellor constituting a four-member panel into the issue had been hushed. “It has now been found out that fees collected from students at the Dharmapuri centre, running to a few lakhs, [of rupees] were missing from the University accounts,” said the document.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AUT also alleged that the university had sponsored the 46th Indian Social Science Congress (ISSC) in January this year by collecting money from various aided and self-financing colleges under its jurisdiction.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, M. Selvam, denied the AUT’s claims. “The internal enquiry was conducted a few days ago, but proceedings were affected due to the untimely demise of the father of one of the panel members,” Mr. Selvam told The Hindu.

“The ISSC programme was a five-day event with all-India participation. We had given some of the colleges in Tiruchi the opportunity to host the evening engagements for the conference to reduce our expenditure. There is nothing wrong in this,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US