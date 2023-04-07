AUT seeks inquiry into Bharathidasan University accounts

April 07, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has appealed to the government to launch a probe into the collection of fees and receipts by the Bharathidasan University and its proper reconciliation into the demand collection balance account of the institution, with a view to set right what it calls the ‘financial mess’ prevailing at the varsity.

In a representation to the Minister of Higher Education, S.Balamurugan, general secretary, AUT, Tamil Nadu, alleged that fees collected from students who had been admitted to online and distance education courses by Bharathidasan University were found to be missing in the university accounts.

The association claimed that the results of an internal enquiry ordered by the incumbent Vice-Chancellor constituting a four-member panel into the issue had been hushed. “It has now been found out that fees collected from students at the Dharmapuri centre, running to a few lakhs, [of rupees] were missing from the University accounts,” said the document.

The AUT also alleged that the university had sponsored the 46th Indian Social Science Congress (ISSC) in January this year by collecting money from various aided and self-financing colleges under its jurisdiction.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, M. Selvam, denied the AUT’s claims. “The internal enquiry was conducted a few days ago, but proceedings were affected due to the untimely demise of the father of one of the panel members,” Mr. Selvam told The Hindu.

“The ISSC programme was a five-day event with all-India participation. We had given some of the colleges in Tiruchi the opportunity to host the evening engagements for the conference to reduce our expenditure. There is nothing wrong in this,” he said