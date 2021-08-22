AUT deplores delay in settlement of salary dues of guest lecturers

TIRUCHI

Espousing the cause of guest lecturers and non-teaching staff in the new government arts and science colleges that were erstwhile constituent units of Bharathidasan University, Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Government's intervention for payment of salaries for May, June and July.

In a press release, S. Balamurugan, State general secretary of AUT, deplored the delay on the part of the university in settling the salary dues of 363 guest lecturers, 205 part-time lecturers and 51 lecturers appointed by parent-teacher associations despite a directive issued by the Higher Education Department on July 30.

The Higher Education Ministry had advised State Universities to settle the pending salaries of guest lecturers with an assurance that the expenditure on that account would be re-imbursed. Bharathidasan University was not complying with the government directive, he said.

To bring the issue to the attention of the government, the affected teaching and non-teaching staff and the members of AUT would send SMS alerts on Monday (Aug.23) to the Chief Minsiter, Higher Education Minister, Secretary of Higher Education, Director of Collegiate Education and BDU Vice-Chancellor.

In the event of non-response, AUT would conduct a protest in front of the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education in Tiruchi on August 26, demanding immediate settlement of the dues.

As in the case of lecturers in other government colleges, those in these 10 colleges must be paid ₹20,000 as monthly salary in accordance with a goverment order, with effect from January, 2021. The salary dues and the arrears must be paid at the earliest, Mr. Balamurugan said.