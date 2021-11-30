AUT demands settlement of unpaid salaries for guest lecturers

Espousing the cause of over 600 guest lecturers and 92 non-teaching staff of the 10 newly converted government arts and science colleges that were earlier constituent units of Bharathidasan Units, who have been denied their salaries, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) has demanded immediate settlement of unpaid dues for October and November.

The guest lecturers and the non-teaching staff have to be paid salaries on the basis of revised monthly pay of ₹20,000, and subsequently in accordance with the UGC's directive based on the Seventh Pay Commission, along with arrears, K. Raja, Zonal unit Secretary of AUT, said.

It was regrettable that the State Government had not paid the teachers their salaries and that some of them died due to their inability to afford medical treatment for their illnesses.

The latest instance was that of a guest lecturer in the Government Arts and Science College, Orathanad, he said, emphasising on compensation for the suffering families.

To draw the goverment's attention, petitions would be mailed electronically to the Chief Minister’s cell by the guest lecturers on Wednesday (December 1).

On December 3, the guest lecturers and the non-teaching staff would send post cards conveying their plight to the Governor and Chancellor R.N.Ravi, in the run-up to his participation in the Convocation of Bharathidasan University on December 9.

Protest plan

In the third phase, a demonstration by guest lecturers highlighting the demands would be conducted in Tiruchi on December 5, Mr. Raja said.