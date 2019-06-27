AUT demands resumption of old programmes in Perambalur college

Over 100 members of Association of University Teachers (AUT) on Thusrday staged a demonstration in front of the office of Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, demanding resumption of programmes at newly converted Perambalur Government Arts and Science College.

Demanding admission of students to the programmes, the protesters urged the government to ensure that the signatures of the guest lecturers were obtained in the college everyday in the attendance register.

They also sought solutions to issues pertaining to regularisation of services of guest lecturers, raise in pay in accordance with UGC recommendations, issuance of appointment letters to guest lecturers at the start of the academic year, and filling of the post of Assistant Director in the office of Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education on a permanent basis.

Other demands included issuance of order for maternity leave for women guest lecturers and settlement of the pending benefits by Bharathidasan University to 31 permanent teachers in its erstwhile constituent colleges in Orthanadu, Lalgudi and Perambalur.

The demonstrators were led by Saravanan, Zonal president of AUT.