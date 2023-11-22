AUT demands pay parity for teaching staff

November 22, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Association of University Teachers (AUT) has requested the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University (BDU) to increase the monthly salary of 49 lecturers on the varsity’s rolls to ensure that their earnings are on a par with that of lecturers of its 10 erstwhile constituent colleges who are now under government pay scale.

In a letter, AUT president M.S. Bala Murugan said. “It is ironic that the 139 hourly-based lecturers, presently on government payroll, are receiving ₹25,000 as monthly salary, whereas the remaining 49 under the University are getting only ₹16,000.”

The difference in pay had come about as the 49 teachers had been declared as teachers of ‘unapproved courses,’ and on that basis had been denied the government pay scale.

The petition countered that no course could be considered as ‘unapproved’ as it was a matter of record that all the constituent colleges had been started with just four courses, and more were added by the BDU Syndicate which includes seven ex-officio government nominees.

The petition also highlighted the fact that salary arrears of guest lecturers of the 10 former constituent colleges had been paid from January 2020, but the same had been denied to the 188 hourly-based lecturers.