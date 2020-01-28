AUT demands ₹50,000 as pay for guest lecturers citing UGC directive

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged Bharadhidasan University to immediately increase the consolidated pay to ₹50,000 per month for guest or hourly-basis lecturers working in its constituent colleges as per UGC directives.

At its zonal general body meeting chaired by Tiruchi zonal secretary S. Gandhi, a resolution was adopted which said that the pay revision for this category of lecturers was overdue and referred to the recent increase in pay awarded to the non-teaching staff of the constituent colleges.

Prof. Gandhi also criticised the retrospective application of UGC norms for TRB applicants for the posts of Assistant Professors in government colleges to get ‘Exemption Certificate’ for their Ph.D. The Director-Research, Bharathidasan University, was insisting on ‘publication of four Papers in UGC approved Journals,’ while the fact remains that the ‘list of UGC approved Journals’ was released in 2016 and the revised list in 2018.

The meeting urged the Department of Higher Education to direct the management of Urumu Dhanalakshimi College, Tiruchi, to immediately dissolve and dispense with the present Internal Complaints Committee, which, the AUT explained was “illegal” as per Chapter II Section 4 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

A person not in the employment of the institution has been nominated as the Presiding Officer of the ICC. “It is patently illegal as per Chapter – II, Section 4 (a) of the Act,” Prof. Gandhi said. The appointments/nominations of second category of members in the ICC also do not satisfy the provisions of the Act, as per Section 4 (b), Prof. Gandhi said, pointing out that a person who had stood witness in a case currently under enquiry has been made a member.

The re-constitution of the ICC at periodic intervals since 2018 was also illegal as per the Act, he said, expressing apprehension that the ICC had been restructured with the "ulterior motive to instill fear psychosis among teachers and victimise them under false charges.”