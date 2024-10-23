AUT condemns university’s ‘inaction’ over solving unpaid salaries impasse

The Tiruchi chapter of Association of University Teachers (AUT) staged a demonstration at the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education in the city on Wednesday to protest against the unpaid salaries of staff of 10 erstwhile constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University, and condemned the manner in which the issue was being dealt with by the authorities.

In an official statement, M.S. Balamurugan, AUT State president, said that the BDU had shown an inconsistency in resolving the issue, by seemingly agreeing to the government’s order to release the long pending salaries, but not doing so on the pretext of ‘paucity of funds coupled with stiff opposition from the non-teaching staff’.

The statement said that the varsity had disregarded directives of the Department of Higher Education to release the 11 months pending salary since November 2023 to 49 hourly lecturers, 34 guest lecturers and 33 non-teaching staff of the former constituent colleges.

AUT appealed to the government to initiate steps to pay the long pending salaries, as four directives from the government to BDU had fallen on deaf ears. The State administration, with a due concern to the dignity of life of the teachers and the staff, should act urgently, Balamurugan added.

Over 200 members participated in the demonstration on Wednesday, that had been preceded by staff protests at individual campuses across the district on October 21 and 22.