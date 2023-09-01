Augmentation of Uzhavan Express sought

September 01, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur District Rail Users Association has called upon the Southern Railway to consider the permanent addition of at least one sleeper class coach to the Uzhavan Express which completed 10 years of service on Thursday.

This service was launched by the Southern Railway on September 1, 2013, between Chennai Egmore and Thanjavur as a direct train service. Since its inception, this service recorded good commuter patronage with its advance train ticket booking spilling over to the general wait list category not less than a fortnight of the date of departure of this train from both ends except on lean days and during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Getting a confirmed ticket a week or 10 days before the date of the journey for this service would be very rare nowadays and sometimes even the reservation against cancellation ticket holders fail to get their seat confirmed during their journey, according to the Association secretary, A.Giri.

Claiming that the chances of getting a ‘tatkal’ ticket were also very low, the demand for this service would be evident from the recent one-time augmentation of one Sleeper Coach to this service that commenced its journey from Thanjavur on August 27 this year with the reasoning that addition of one extra coach was necessitated “to clear the extra rush”.

Interestingly, a look into the availability of seats/berths after the preparation of the chart for the journey on September 1, 2023 (ie. Friday night) for this train revealed that just only one first class AC compartment ticket remained unbooked.

Pointing out that at present the service is being operated as a 21-coach rake with 12 second-class sleeper coaches, 6 air-conditioned coaches and three unreserved second-class sitting coaches, he suggested that the existing Utkrisht type coaches be replaced with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches which has a slightly higher seating/berth capacity.

In case the officials feel it would not be possible to operate this train with 21 LHB or as a 22 or 23 Utkrisht coach rake in view of the platform length of the small railway stations along this route where one-minute stoppage was provided to this service, such problem could be solved by extending the length of the platforms or repositioning the stoppage point of the engine beyond the platform in such stations, said V.Jeevakumar of Thanjavur, a social activist.

Meanwhile, on Friday night the Association celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Uzhavan Express by distributing sweets to the engine crew, guard and the train ticket examiners when the Chennai Egmore bound Uzhavan Express arrived at Kumbakonam around 10-30 p.m.