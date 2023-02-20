Auditorium opened at NIT-Puducherry

February 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An auditorium, named after acclaimed writer Ki. Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki. Raa., was declared open at the National Institute of Technology- Puducherry in Karaikal by L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, on Monday.

The auditorium, with a seating capacity of 358, has been built at a cost of ₹4 crore, according to a press release from NIT-Puducherry.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NIT, Puducherry, said the institution planned to offer a four-year B.Sc., B. Ed Integrated programme from 2023-24. It had also submitted a proposal to establish a School of Architecture under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The NIRF Ranking of the institute had improved to 136 from 144.

S. Chandira Priyanga, Transport Minister, Puducherry, and Rajesh Kumar Kaushal, Special Director General (PRC), Central Public Works Department, Chennai, were present.