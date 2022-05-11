Auditor murdered

Maheswaran (45), an auditor of Karanthattankudi here, was reportedly hacked to death by a group of persons on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased auditor was in his farmhouse when a group of people attacked him during night at his house. When his neighbours rushed in sensing commotion, they found him lying dead in a pool of blood. The gang had escaped by then.

Subsequently, the Thanjavur Town West police removed the body to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital for postmortem and are on the lookout for the culprits.