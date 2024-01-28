Audio clip of college principal threatening students to participate in T.N. Governor’s function kicks up a row

January 28, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

An audio clip of the principal of a private nursing college in Nagapattinam threatening students for not turning up to welcome Governor R.N. Ravi during his visit to the district on Sunday kicked up a controversy.

In the audio clip, circulated on social media platforms, the principal was heard saying thatv“students should dress up in uniforms and coats and be present on the college campus compulsorily around 6.30 a.m. Vehicles will come for a pick up. If someone does not turn up tomorrow [Sunday] morning, then you will have to face lifelong consequences.”

A section of students did not turn up at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday. Following this, in another audio clip, the principal was heard saying “Still no one is present on the campus. I will see how you write exams this time if you are not coming to campus within another 10 minutes. No one has the attendance percentage and I will close it accordingly.”

Sources said the private nursing college was run by a BJP functionary and the administration allegedly pressed students to welcome and attend the functions of the Governor in the district.

Meanwhile, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress, and several other political outfits staged a demonstration at Keezhvenmani against Mr. Ravi. They held black flags and raised slogans, objecting to the Governor’s visit to the village where 44 Dalit farm labourers were set ablaze inside a hut in 1968.

Former MLA V. Marimuthu of CPI(M) charged that Mr. Ravi had been functioning against the Constitution of India and the people of Tamil Nadu. He also criticised the Governor for “withholding several Bills” passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The police removed the protesters from the spot and arrested them.