Auction of quarries temporarily suspended in Perambalur district due to administrative reasons

October 30, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam on Monday announced that auction of granite quarries in the district had been suspended temporarily due to administrative reasons.

Official sources said the auction of quarries was to take place on Tuesday. The announcement of suspension came after a scuffle broke out at the Collectorate between two groups on the last day of submission of bids for taking on lease the quarries on Monday.

The incident which occurred at the office of the Assistant Director (AD) of Mines prompted the intervention of the Collector. 

Sources said a group of persons came to the AD’s office to drop the application in the box. Another group allegedly prevented them from submitting the application leading to a verbal duel and scuffle between them, sources said. An official of the department was caught in the melee.

On hearing the commotion, the Collector who was presiding over the public grievances redressal meeting went to the AD’s office and cautioned those indulging in the scuffle and ordered them to leave the premises immediately. A police team arrived at the scene soon. Police sources said no case had been booked till late on Monday evening.

