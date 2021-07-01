Auction held for gingelly

In an effort to help gingelly farmers get remunerative price for their produce, the Lalgudi Regulated Market conducted an indirect auction of gingelly for the first time on Wednesday.

The auctions would be conducted every week on Wednesdays until the end of the harvest season, R. Sukumar, secretary, Tiruchi District Marketing Committee, told The Hindu.

Gingelly is raised on a substantial area as a summer crop in Lalgudi belt, Mr. Sukumar said. Although gingelly auction has been conducted at a few other regulated marktets such as Manachanallur earlier, this is the first time that it was being held at the Lalgudi regulated market.

“We have made a good beginning and there was a good response and price. About 7,400 kg was traded for a total price of ₹7.40 lakh at the auction. The maximum price at the auction was ₹10,316 a quintal and the average price was ₹9,400 a quintal,” Mr. Sukumar said. The price at the auction was higher than the open market price, he added.

Farmers from Koogur, Nagar and Mayilrangam villages brought in about 100 bags for the auction in which five traders participated.