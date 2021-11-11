Attendance on rainy days is not compulsory, say colleges

‘Administration has not factored the difficulties faced by students coming from rural areas’

Though the district administrations in the central region have been issuing separate instructions for schools and colleges on functioning of the institutions during days of heavy rainfall, heads of higher educational institutions have not insisted on the attendance of the students considering the difficulties of those coming from rural parts, it is learnt.

“The level of difficulty is the same for school as well as college students when it rains continuously. However, the premise of the district authorities seems to be that the college students are in a better position to attend classes by availing the utility of public transport services. The difficulties faced by a large number of students from rural parts in the surroundings who depend on bicycles to commute to the colleges have not been apparently been factored in,” a senior teacher of a college said.

There are instances of students sitting in classes with drenched clothes and shivering due to the cold weather. But then, most students come on their own volition as they prefer not to be confined to their homes. The atmosphere in colleges is more relaxing for students, another teacher said.

There are also instances of colleges in low-lying locations announcing holiday for all students. These institutions apparently have plans to make up for the lost days by functioning for six days a week in the coming months.

In any case, the managements in institutions that function despite the heavy rains were not acting tough on students who do not turn up. “After all, it is enough if the students have 75 percent attendance”, a teacher in a college located in a rural location said.

On their part, teachers, in general, have a mixed opinion on the functioning of colleges during the rainy days.

“We are staring at the possibility for closure of the institutions later this year against the backdrop of many other countries battling the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers cannot take chances, and find themselves under the compulsion of utilising whatever time is available for completing the portions,” a principal said.