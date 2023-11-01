HamberMenu
Attendance has improved in schools in Thanjavur, says Collector

November 01, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Attendance of students in schools in Thanjavur district has improved after the implementation of the morning breakfast scheme, according to Collector Deepak Jacob.

The Collector, who made this remark while presiding over the special grama sabha meeting on the occasion of the Panchayats’ Day at Thirukarukkavur village panchayat on Wednesday, opined that education was important for children. The number of children attending the school without fail had improved after the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast scheme, he added.

Exhorting the people to boil water before consuming the same in view of rainy days, he urged them to keep themselves abreast of the infrastructure development works being implemented in their villages.

Calling upon the college students to make use of the job fairs organised by the District Administration, he urged the people to avail the benefits of various welfare schemes implemented by the government without fail.

Tiruvarur

Participating in the special grama sabha meeting held at Kattur village panchayat in Tiruvarur district on the eve of Panchayats’ Day, Collector T. Charusree lauded the villagers, the village panchayats officials and the sanitary workers for effective recycling of waste generated in the village panchayat domain.

Expressing her Deepavali wishes to the people, she called upon the villagers to remain vigilant with regard to the safety of children during the festivities. Later she inspected the plastic shredder machine installed at the village panchayat office.

