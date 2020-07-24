‘Attempts being made to grab temple land in Valangaiman’

Hereditary trust of a non-listed temple at Nallambur in Valangaiman taluk has lodged a complaint with the Valangaiman police stating that some persons were attempting to encroach the temple’s land.
In the complaint, R. Balasadaksharam of Nallambur has stated that he as the hereditary trustee of Sri Siddheswarar Temple had succeeded in the legal battle to establish that a piece of wetland measuring around one acre belonged to the temple. Though the land had been marked as government poromboke land in the present land records, allegedly modified in the recent past, he established the ownership of the temple by producing the original land documents in which it was clearly referred to as ‘sivan kovil kulam’ (temple tank), in the court.
Based on the court verdict, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department had also issued a letter to the Revenue Department, Tiruvarur district, stating that a fresh patta be issued for that particular survey number by indicating that the land belonged to Sri Siddheswarar Temple.
However, some people in the village were making attempts to encroach upon the temple tank by claiming that the land on which the tank existed was a government poromboke land. Hence the complaint, Mr.Balasadaksharam said.
