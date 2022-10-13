Attempt to carry on stone quarrying: Police seize detonators, gelatin sticks in Pudukottai

Image for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Keeranur Police seized detonators, gelatin sticks and other explosive substances from a non-functional stone quarry at Pallathipatti village near Keeranur in the district where illegal stone quarrying was being attempted by unknown persons on Wednesday.

Seventy eight detonators, 11 gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized by a police team at the quarry.

Acting on information from the public that some unknown persons were attempting to take up quarrying at the stone quarry, a police team from Keeranur station went to the spot. However, the persons who were present at the quarry escaped. The police seized the explosive substances and kept them in safe custody in a licenced explosive godown at Udaiyalipatti village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources said the quarry was once given on lease and became non-functional after the lease period got over. A case under the Explosive Substances Act and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act has been registered. Investigations were on to find out the persons involved in the illegal act, the sources added.