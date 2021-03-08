Attack on lorry booking office: eight arrested

Tense moments prevailed near Palpannai area here on Monday when a group of labourers owing allegiance to the CITU besieged a new lorry booking office opened on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu and allegedly assaulted an office bearer of the federation and reportedly ransacked the office.

The loadmen and labourers had been on strike for the past few days demanding hike in wages from lorry owners, who were involved in booking freight. This had affected movement of goods and in this scenario, the Peramaippu had decided to open a new booking office.

Moments after the new lorry booking office was opened by the Federation State general secretary Ve. Govindarajulu, a group of labourers owing allegiance to the CITU and armed with sticks besieged the office leading to tense situation.

Mr. Govindarajulu claimed that a group of around 19 labourers ransacked the new office and assaulted the Federation State vice president S. Kandan leading to his hospitalisation adding that the entire incident occurred in front of the police personnel deployed at the spot. The labourers also pulled down a plantain tree placed in front of the new office besides ransacking the table and chairs inside, he said.

Mr. Govindarajulu said since the movement of freight was hit by the labourers strike demanding hike in wages, the federation had opened a new lorry booking office at Palpannai to facilitate transportation of freight to towns such as Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Perambalur, Nagapattinam and Madurai by engaging a new set labourers for loading.

Mr. Govindarajulu said he immediately rushed to the spot on receipt of information about the attack on the office and the assault on one of the office bearers of the federation. Agitated over the attack on the new office, Mr. Govindarajulu and few others resorted to road roko demanding stern action against the labourers and ensure protection to traders leading to police intervention. Following talks with the police, the stir was withdrawn. The Gandhi Market police later arrested eight persons in connection with the incident, said police sources.